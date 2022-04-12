REGISTERED DEATHS rose by 39% year on year in 2021, while births declined by 14.3%, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in a report.

Citing preliminary data from the PSA’s Vital Statistics report, deaths in the 12 months of 2021 totaled 853,074, with the Calabarzon region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) posting the most deaths at 135,333, or 15.9% of the total.

Metro Manila logged 101,064 deaths during the period, up 19.8%.

Registered births, meanwhile, declined by 14.3% to 1,309,601 last year, with Calabarzon accounting for 198,464, down from its year-earlier tally of 232,606. Births in the National Capital Region (NCR) totaled 1,309,601 last year, down from 1,528,684 in 2020.

Registered marriages amounted to 346,595 in 2021, up 43.9%, led by Calabarzon with 49,864. The NCR logged 39,916 marriages, up 22.1%.

The information in the Vital Statistics report was compiled from tallies generated by city or municipal Civil Registrars, consolidated by the PSA’s Provincial Statistical Offices and then submitted to the Office of the Civil Registrar General as of Feb. 28, 2022. — Abigail Marie P. Yraola