RENEWABLE ENERGY (RE) capacity in the Philippines grew 9% in 2021, roughly in line with the pace of global growth, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said in a report.

IRENA estimated the Philippines’ RE capacity at 7,617 megawatts (MW) in 2021, up from 6,986 MW the previous year.

Global capacity growth was 9.1% to 3,064 gigawatts (GW), with hydropower accounting for 1,230 GW. Solar and wind RE projects accounted for 88% of new generating capacity.

Some 60% of the world’s new capacity came from Asian, with China adding 121 GW.

Philippine hydropower capacity increased by 5 MW to 3,785 MW, while solar energy was 1,370 MW, rising by 312 MW, according to the report.

In terms of relative growth, Bioenergy added proportionally the most new capacity of 314 MW to 827 MW. Wind energy capacity was unchanged at 443 MW, the third year of zero growth.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said the growth of the industry comes at a time when the world is rethinking its reliance on conventional energy sources.

“Our current energy crisis… adds to the evidence that the world can no longer rely on fossil fuels to meet its energy demand. Money directed to fossil fuel power plants yields unrewarding results, both for the survival of a nation and the planet. Renewable power should become the norm across the globe,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Department of Energy issued bid invitations for 2,000 MW worth of RE capacity, with 1,400 MW to be built in Luzon, 400 MW in the Visayas, and 200 MW in Mindanao. — Ram Christian S. Agustin