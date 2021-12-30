Zild, Leanne and Naara, and Darren Espanto to lead annual New Year’s Eve revelry to welcome 2022

One of Manila’s longest running and most -anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations, Eastwood – Quezon City New Year Countdown, makes its highly awaited return this year with a celebration centered on ensuring the safety of revelers while providing world-class entertainment and dazzling spectacles.

Eastwood – Quezon City Countdown to 2022 is open to fully-vaccinated guests, who are given the option to avail one of the exclusive dining pods spilled across the expansive alfresco areas of the Eastwood Mall Open Park.

Each dining pod can accommodate up to 4 pax of all ages and comes with a set of food and beverage. Ticket prices are: Gold – Center – P6,000, Silver (Left Wing) – P3,000 and Silver (Right Wing) P3,000. Tickets are available at Ticketnet.com.ph and at the Eastwood Mall Concierge from Dec. 29 to 31, 2021.

Guests who will avail of the dining pods can enjoy a sumptuous meal prepared by Eastwood Richmonde Hotel and the best views of the celebrations, which will feature live performances by Zild, Leanne and Naara, and Darren Espanto from 9PM onwards.

Hosted by Will Devaugn and Stefany Stefanowitz, the Eastwood-Quezon City New Year Countdown to 2022 will also feature the Dazzling Star Drop, Eastwood City’s own version of the world-famous Ball Drop in New York’s Times Square, and will be followed by a grand fireworks display at 12MN. For the first time ever, the grand fireworks display will be held in two locations, with one lighting up the sky at the Eastwood Mall Open Park and another at the Global One Building near Eastwood Citywalk.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome back our customers safely to our annual New Year’s eve tradition. Rest assured that we have intensified our safety protocols and we designed the event area with limited seating capacity to ensure proper social distancing among guests. Our goal is to really encourage everyone to welcome 2022 with renewed hope, reinvigorated spirit and a more optimistic outlook in life,” says Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Guests in Eastwood City can also enjoy various promos and deals from participating stores, and buy New Year merchandise from different pop-up stores in the venue. They can also stop by the mobile bars and choose from a wide selection of drinks, or take souvenir photos at the projection photo wall located at the Eastwood Mall Open Park.

Those at home, meanwhile, can join the festivities online via the live stream on Eastwood City and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Facebook page.

For more information and full mechanics, guests can call the Eastwood Mall Concierge at 8709-9888 or 8709-0888, 0917-8380111 or log on to www.megaworld-lifestylemalls.com. Guests can also visit Eastwood City (@eastwoodcity) or Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (@megaworldlifestylemalls) on Facebook and Instagram for quick updates.

