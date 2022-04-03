By Arjay L. Balinbin, Senior Reporter

FOLLOWING its recent footprint expansion in Negros and Bicol, Eastern Communications, a broadband provider jointly owned by PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc., said it will expand further in Visayas and Mindanao this quarter.

Eastern Communications is also entering Panay Island (Kalibo, Boracay) and Butuan in the second quarter, the company told BusinessWorld in an e-mailed reply to questions on Saturday.

“More areas are in the pipeline such as Zamboanga and Bohol,” it added.

Eastern Communications noted that its nationwide expansion will allow the company to promote its connectivity and digital solutions in the “next normal.”

“The company continuously strives to be a one-stop-shop for telco and ICT (information and communications technology) solutions among businesses across the country.”

On Friday, Eastern Communications announced its footprint expansion in the provinces of Negros and Bicol.

“Eastern Communications introduced its Internet Direct Service (IDS), a premium and dedicated high-speed business-grade connectivity, and other borderless solutions such as Eastern Cloud, their business-grade cloud service that offers efficiency and collaboration, and Eastern Cyber Defense, a suite of premium cybersecurity solutions equipped by global partners such as Cisco, Fortinet, DOSarrest, among others,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

The telecommunications company has earmarked P3 billion for its nationwide expansion this year.

In 2021, the company allotted P2.8 billion for its expansion plans. It was able to complete the rollout of its services in Tuguegarao, Batangas, Lucena, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao City last year.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.