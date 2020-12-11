E-scooter and bicycle-sharing and app to launch in BGC

Moovr PH, an e-scooter and bicycle-sharing mobile app, will launch this December with Bonifacio Global City (BGC) as its pioneer location.

To rent one of the 200 single speed bicycles and 20 Segway Ninebot Pro Max e-scooters spread across Moovr PH’s initial 14 bike hubs, users can download the personal mobility device-sharing app, load credits to their e-wallets, and scan the bike or e-scooter’s QR code to unlock it.

Vehicles can be rented for a maximum of 24 hours and the e-scooters, which have a typical range of 65 kilometers, must be returned if the battery runs below 15%.

Rides can be parked and locked back in the nearest hub to complete one’s journey. Each custom-made vehicle has an alarm and will not move outside the designated service area, which protects the fleet against theft.

Moovr PH chose Bonifacio Global City (BGC) as its pioneer location. This map gives you an idea of where the hubs are.

All vehicles will be regularly disinfected and sanitized to protect the health of users.

Rental rates for the bikes start at P15 for 15 minutes, or P60 per hour. Rental rates for the Segway e-scooters, meanwhile, are P50 for every 20 minutes, or P150 per hour. GCash, credit cards, and debit cards can be used to top up one’s account.

Developed by the same company behind storage app Keepr Storage PH, Moovr PH is an alternative means to beat city traffic. “It’s looking at the pain points of our everyday lives and coming up with solutions,” said Anna Moncupa, founder and CEO of Keepr Storage PH. “The challenge is localizing it and making it a perfect fit for the Philippines.”

Moovr, which plans to cover more locations in the metro, invested in the same system and technology being used in The Hague, Netherlands, a city known for its well-developed cycling network and infrastructure.

BGC was chosen as the app’s pilot location because the city already has existing champions for green and sustainable solutions. “It was an easy choice for us. Most BGC citizens are passionate and want to contribute to the city,” said Ms. Moncupa. “This is exactly the type of partner we are looking for.”

Bike lanes weren’t part of the BGC’s original master plan, but the city launched lanes after seeing a growing need for them. “In BGC, the number of bikers grew 800% since we installed these bike lanes. I’m sure people will start realizing it’s better for them to just use their bikes,” said Jay Teodoro, chief operations officer of Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation, who added that the city has been trying to establish a bicycle-sharing program “for a long time.”

Ads can be placed and printed in Moovr’s bikes and e-scooters for brands looking to advertise. Digital options are also available as pop-up and banner displays on the mobile app, which will be available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. — Patricia B. Mirasol