Duty Free, BI sign agreement to verify online shoppers’ travel status

DUTY Free Philippines Corp. said it has signed an agreement with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to verify whether online shoppers are recent travelers from overseas and eligible to buy its goods.

In a statement, Duty Free said the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) involves setting up a validation system to verify the online shopper’s recent travel history.

Duty Free Chief Operating Officer (COO) Vicente Pelagio A. Angala and BI Commissioner Jaime H. Morente signed the agreement on Dec. 20.

“Convenience is the main factor why many prefer to shop online, and that’s exactly what our customers will experience when they shop through our online store,” Mr. Angala said.

Online shoppers are required to create an account at dutyfreephilippines.ph and upload proof of travel such as their passport and boarding pass, which will be validated by the BI.

Traveler are allowed to purchase up to $1,000 worth of goods within 48 hours of arrival. The goods will be made available on a store pick-up basis.









Mr. Angala said the verification system will take effect in January. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas