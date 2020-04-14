Duterte urges ASEAN to keep trading amid global pandemic

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte said ASEAN countries must continue to trade within the bloc in order to ensure health and food security during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In remarks delivered during the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 Tuesday, Mr. Duterte said ASEAN must prioritize cooperation to boost trade as a means of mutual support.

“ASEAN must remain open for trade. Crisis or no crisis, as no country can stand alone. Let us, therefore, ensure the supply chain connectivity and the smooth flow of goods within our region,” he said.

He focused on the need to produce urgently-needed medicine and medical equipment amid a global shortage for such goods as each country ramps up to contain the virus.

“We need to boost production and facilitate intra-ASEAN trade of these life-saving necessities,” he said.

Mr. Duterte added that ensuring food security was a key consideration after most countries resorted to lockdowns to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

“Food security is key in maintaining socio-economic and political stability, especially at a time of great difficulty for our people. We can ignore this only at our own risk,” he said.

Mr. Duterte also called on ASEAN countries to continue supporting vaccine and research and development initiatives. He added that the Philippines is ready to join the “Solidarity Trial” of the World Health Organization or the international clinical trials of medicines that can help cure the virus. — Gillian M. Cortez

















