Duterte to visit troops inside military camps

PRESIDENT RODRIGO R. Duterte will visit military camps around the country to check on soldiers, he said in a speech on Monday night.

“In the coming days, I intend to go around the country. I will visit military camps,” he said.

His spokesman Harry L. Roque said the President wanted to check the condition of soldiers. There’s no final schedule yet, he added.

Mr. Duterte also said he planned to visit Cebu City, where there has been a spike in coronavirus infections.

He criticized Cebuanos for ignoring health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr. Roque said the President’s visit to Cebu would happen once infections have eased.

Mr. Duterte locked down the entire Luzon island in mid-March, suspending work, classes and public transportation to contain the pandemic. People should stay home except to buy food and other basic goods, he said.

The lockdown was extended twice for the island and thrice for Manila and nearby cities, where cases were mostly concentrated.

Cebu City was ordered to revert to a strict lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases. — Gillian M. Cortez









