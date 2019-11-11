Duterte to take 3-day rest to catch up on sleep

By Gillian M. Cortez, Reporter

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte will take a three-day rest from work, the presidential palace said yesterday.

The president will rest starting tomorrow upon the advice of his close friend and former aide, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go, presidential spokesman Salvador S. Panelo said at a briefing.

Mr. Duterte, 74, was the oldest person to be elected president of the country, and his health has been the subject of speculations.

The president will try to catch up on sleep, Mr. Panelo said, adding that Mr. Duterte won’t be having more health check-ups.

Mr. Panelo later issued a separate statement saying Mr. Duterte’s rest was not considered an official leave. The president would fly to Davao City to begin his rest but would bring paperwork with him so he could work remotely, he said.









Last month, Mr. Duterte underwent health exams after back pain forced him to cut short his trip to Japan. Before that, he got into a motorcycle accident that caused him muscle spasms.

The presidential palace earlier assured the public that there was nothing to worry about Mr. Duterte’s health.

The president missed the Japanese emperor’s banquet at the Imperial Palace, although he was able to attend the enthronement rites while carrying a cane to help him walk.

The president earlier told the Filipino community in Russia during his visit that he suffered from an autoimmune disease that could potentially have serious complications.

The president had complained of not being able to sleep during his flight from Russia.

Mr. Duterte attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Bangkok earlier this month despite the pain. He is expected to go to South Korea later this month to attend the Asean-Republic of Korea Summit on Nov. 25 to 26.

A Social Weather Stations poll in December found that 66% of Filipinos were worried about Mr. Duterte’s health.