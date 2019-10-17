Duterte sustains minor injuries from bike accident

PRESIDENT RODRIGO R. Duterte obtained minor injuries after falling off his motorcycle late Wednesday evening, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go told reporters Thursday.

“Sumemplang,” said Mr. Go, former special assistant to the president, which roughly means topple or fall over.

The President, a known bike enthusiast, and Mr. Go had just arrived in Malacañang from attending the wake of Miguel Alvir Barretto at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City when the former requested to take a motorcycle ride at around 11 p.m.

“Bilang rider po, nami-miss na po ng Presidente na mag-motor (As a rider, the President misses driving a motorbike),” he said, adding that it was permitted by the Presidential Security Group.

A second bike he rode, narrates Mr. Go, was “a bit high” and Mr. Duterte had difficulty at a turn. He said the President hurt his left elbow and was also feeling pain on his hip.

The 74-year-old President was not immediately checked by a doctor following the incident, but Mr. Go said he will “insist” on a medical consultation within the day.









Mr. Go also said he had suggested that Mr. Duterte, who has been a biker for 31 years now, to shift to a “scooter,” which is easier to drive.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador S. Panelo, for his part, gave assurance that Mr. Duterte remains in good condition after the incident.

“I would like to assure the nation that the President is safe, in good hands and in good health. There was an accident, we confirm that. Last night, he rode in his motorcycle, but after he parked his motorcycle his shoe, naipit (got stuck), he was trying to reach for it, natumba siya (he fell over),” Mr. Panelo said in a briefing.

Mr. Panelo, who wasn’t present when the incident happened, said his statement was the official account of the mishap where the President obtained a “slight bruise” on his elbow and knee. — Charmaine A. Tadalan