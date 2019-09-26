President still trusts his police chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte still trusts his police chief after reports of his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade inside jails, his spokesman said yesterday.

“Until such time the president says otherwise, he remains in full trust and confidence of the commander-in-chief,” presidential spokesman Salvador S. Panelo said at a briefing in Malacañang, referring to General Oscar D. Albayalde.

Mr. Panelo said he personally believes in Mr. Albayalde, noting that 124 rogue cops have been killed in entrapment operations. “We are succeeding in the war on drugs,” he said.

He said Mr. Duterte would be validating the existence of the so-called ninja cops.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said he would issue a lookout bulletin order against the alleged drug queen involved in recycling illegal drugs with rogue cops.

The order would allow authorities to monitor her whereabouts overseas, he said.









Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Krizia Dana M. Sandoval said the suspect’s travel records showed that she had left the country “with no derogatory records.”

The Philippine National Police has said it was conducting a case build-up against the drug queen so it can file appropriate charges.

Former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong earlier told senators top police and jail officials were involved in the recycling of illegal drugs. — Arjay L. Balinbin and Vann Marlo M. Villegas