Home The Nation Duterte signs law extending voter registration
Duterte signs law extending voter registration
President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed into law Republic Act. No. 11591, a measure extending voter registration for the 2022 polls by 30 days.
“The last day of registration of voters for the 2022 national and local elections shall be 30 days after the effectivity of this Act,” it said.
The law will take effect immediately after its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.