Duterte satisfaction rating hits record

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte’s satisfaction rating hit a record +72 in the past quarter, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll.

SWS said 82% of Filipinos were satisfied with the President’s performance, while 10% were dissatisfied.

His “excellent” net rating was better than his “very good” +65 score in September and his previous “very good” record of +68 a quarter before that.

The SWS poll found that 52% of Filipinos thought Mr. Duterte would fulfill his campaign promises before his term ends in 2022.

Among his promises was ending the illegal drug menace through his deadly war on drugs that has killed thousands.

Mr. Duterte also promised to end job contractualization, for which Congress passed a bill that he vetoed last year.









SWS also said 72% of Filipinos worry about his health, which has been the subject of speculations.

The polling firm interviewed 1,200 adults in December for the poll, which had an error margin of ±3 points. — Gillian M. Cortez

















