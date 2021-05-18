PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Tuesday signed a law renewing the franchise of DITO Telecommunity Corp. for another 25 years.

The President signed Republic Act No. 11537 a day after the firm owned by Dennis A. Uy launched its services in the capital region.

The company initially launched its commercial services in Visayas and Mindanao in March. It has now reached more than 100 cities and municipalities.

The National Telecommunications Commission in February said the population coverage of the country’s third telco player had reached 37.48%, while its minimum average broadband speeds delivered reached 85.9 Mbps and 507.5 Mbps for all 4G and 5G sites, respectively. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza