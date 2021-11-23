President Rodrigo R. Duterte has signed a memorandum directing government agencies to comply with a mandate to automate business registration processes and to issue citizens’ charters outlining the rights of all persons transacting with the agency.

The memorandum was issued in the wake of reports that some agencies have yet to come out with charters or automate, as required by the ease of doing business law.

Memorandum No. 57 applies to executive departments and all instrumentalities of the National Government which have not yet submitted their respective charters since Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 came into effect.

They are required to submit the charter to the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) within 15 working days.

The order also tasks ARTA, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to assist local government units that have yet to set up an electronic Business One Stop Shop or automate their permitting and licensing systems.

The order directs the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to assist ARTA in enforcing the order.

“Non-compliance with the provisions of this Order by national or LGU officials and personnel shall be proceeded against in accordance with civil service laws, rules and regulations, and relevant provisions of RA No. 7160 (Local Government Code), as amended,” according to the memorandum.

“The ARTA and the DILG shall jointly report to the Office of the President all such actions taken pursuant to this provision.”

The order will take effect immediately after its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza