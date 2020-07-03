Duterte off to Zamboanga to talk to military, police after Jolo incident

PRESIDENT RODRIGO R. Duterte flew to Zamboanga City Friday to help ease tension among government forces after the June 29 shooting incident in Jolo, Sulu where four army intelligence officers were killed by cops.

Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said early Friday that the President will meet with the military and police forces separately.

Mr. Duterte was scheduled to talk to military troops late afternoon Friday at the Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City.

“Pupulungin po niya separately ang kapulisan at ang kasundaluhan (He will have a separate meeting with the police and soldiers),” Mr. Roque said.

The President will also talk to the nine police officers involved in the shooting, all of whom have already been relieved from their posts and under police custody.

The police and the National Bureau of Investigation are conducting separate probes on the incident.

“Nandoon po ang Presidente para magbigay assurance na makakamit po ang katarungan (The President will be there to give assurance that justice will be served),”Mr. Roque said.

The police initially called the shooting incident a “misencounter,” but the military said their officers were “murdered” as they were unarmed while on an intelligence gathering mission relating to members of the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf.

After Zamboanga, Mr. Roque said the President might head to his hometown Davao City and stay there until early next week. — Gillian M. Cortez









