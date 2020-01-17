Duterte names new police chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte on Friday said he would appoint officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa as his next police chief, ABS-CBN News reported.

Mr. Duterte would formally put Mr. Gamboa in charge of the police after they meet with Interior Secretary Eduardo M. Año, according to the news website, citing his speech in Davao City.

The President had asked Mr. Año to supervise the institution until he names its new chief.

“We will have a long, long talk first,” he said.

Mr. Gamboa was named officer-in-charge after former chief Oscar D. Albayalde went on leave in October, weeks before his retirement.

A Senate investigation found that Mr.. Albayalde had tried to protect rogue cops accused of recycling illegal drugs seized in legitimate police raids in 2013 when he was still Pampanga police chief.









Government prosecutors this week endorsed his indictment for corruption at the Office of the Ombudsman. Mr. Albayalde has denied any wrongdoing. — NPA

















