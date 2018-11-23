Duterte fires HUDCC official

By Arjay L. Balinbin, Reporter

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte on Thursday announced the firing of another official, Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Secretary-General Falconi V. Millar.

“Just before I left my office, I signed the dismissal order [versus] the Secretary-General of Housing, a certain Millar,” Mr. Duterte said in his remarks at the inauguration of the Cavite Gateway Terminal (CGT) in Tanza, Cavite, on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 22.

He added: “It is really difficult, you know, when you are there, Secretary-General, you have the power, you have the authority. You can do corruption, and it can corrupt you.”

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador S. Panelo said: “The Palace is announcing the termination of services of Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Secretary-General Falconi V. Millar due to allegations of corruption. The President’s order takes effect immediately.”

Mr. Panelo said there are “no sacred cows” in Mr. Duterte’s administration, “especially in its drive against corruption.”

“As the President said, he will not tolerate even a whiff of corruption in the Executive Branch of Government,” he added.

The Palace also assured the public “that the delivery of public services shall unimpededly continue,…especially in rehabilitating Marawi City and other affected areas.”

In a phone message to reporters, Mr. Millar said: “It is an obvious demolition job. In protecting the interest of the government, I have annoyed some personalities. I filed my resignation this morning.”

Also in his speech, the President said he has been “practically firing top echelons every month….”

“Frankly [speaking], I am having a hard time combating corruption. Please do not make it really very hard for me to do it,” he also said.