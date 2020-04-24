Duterte extends ECQ in NCR, other provinces

By Gillian M. Cortez, Reporter

The government is extending until May 15 the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the Philippine capital and nearby regions in order to further contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a taped address aired on Friday morning, Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said President Rodrigo R. Duterte has approved the task force’s recommendation for a two-week extension of the ECQ in Metro Manila, Central Luzon (Region III), Calabarzon (Region IV-A – Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) and other provinces that continue to face high risk of COVID-19 infections.

“Panatilihin po ang ECQ sa NCR, Region III, Region IV-A and all other areas kung saan mataas pa po ang banta ng COVID-19 hanggang Mayo 15. Magkakaroon po ng re-evaluation pagdating ng May 16 (The ECQ will be kept in NCR, Region III, Region IV-A and all other areas where there is high risk of COVID-19 until May 15. There will be an re-evaluation when May 16 comes),” he said.

Under the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), Mr. Roque said the following areas will also remain under ECQ: Benguet, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Albay, Catanduanes,

For Visayas and Mindanao, the lockdown will continue in Antique, Iloilo, Aklan, Capiz, Cebu, Cebu City, Davao del Norte, Davao City and Davao de Oro.

The lockdown in Luzon, which accounts for 70% of the Philippine economy, began in mid-March. It was originally scheduled to end on April 12 but was extended to April 30.

As of Thursday, the Health department reported total deaths due to COVID-19 reached 462, while infections stood at 6,981. Total recoveries are now at 722.

The government also placed low and moderate risk areas in the Philippines under a general community quarantine (GCQ) until May 15.

“Ang lahat po ng probinsya na hindi kasama dito sa mananatili ang ECQ ay mapapasailalim po sa new normal na tinatawag na (All provinces not part of the extension of the ECQ will be under the new normal that is called the) general community quarantine),” Mr. Roque said.

Under a GCQ, only people ages 21 to 59 years old will be allowed to leave their homes for the purpose of purchasing essential goods and necessities. Workers in sectors 1, 2 and 3 may be allowed to

In areas under a GCQ, Mr. Roque said non-leisure shops in malls may be opened, while public transportation may operate at reduced capacity. Airports and ports can also operate but only for essential goods.

















