By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

DAVAO CITY Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Thursday said she would no longer seek the presidency in 2022 after her father President Rodrigo R. Duterte accepted the ruling party’s nomination for him to run for vice-president.

In a text message, Ms. Carpio said she was honoring an earlier agreement that only one of them would run for a national position next year.

Mr. Duterte, who is barred by law from running for reelection, on Wednesday accepted the endorsement of a PDP-Laban faction to be its vice-presidential candidate at the elections next year. Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go, his former aide, declined the party’s endorsement for him to be its presidential bet.

The presidential daughter said the latest move by the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi was the original plan. “Plan B was for Senator Bong Go to run for VP,” she said, citing a conversation with her father.

Mr. Duterte, who had flip-flopped in his 2016 presidential run, earlier said he would reconsider his vice-presidential ambition if his daughter decides to run for President.

Ms. Carpio heads Davao-based political party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, which has entered into alliances with various traditional parties less than a year before the 2022 elections.

“We are seeing here an attempt to create a grassroots demand for her candidacy,” said Cleve V. Arguelles, a political science lecturer at De La Salle University. “We should take this announcement with a grain of salt,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat. “She’s polling well, strong potential candidates are offering to be her VP, and different political factions are talking to her.”

On Sept. 2, Ms. Carpio said Senators Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go and Sherwin T. Gatchalian had expressed their intent to run with her.

She also said a proposal to make former Defense Secretary Gilberto Eduardo Gerardo C. Teodoro her running mate “was made known through common friends.”

Certain groups also want House Majority leader Martin G. Romualdez and Senator Juan Edgardo M. Angara to be her vice-president, she said.

Ms. Carpio added that she had read reports of a possible tandem between her and the late dictator’s son, former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.

“If there’s anything Sara learned from 2016 is that she can always decide to run after all what’s been said,” Mr. Arguelles said. “Joining the race late isn’t a disadvantage.”

The filing of certificates of candidacy will start in October.

Earlier this month, Mr. Duterte said he would run for vice-president so he could continue his campaign against insurgency, corruption and illegal drugs. The tough-talking leader had also said a successful vice-presidential run would protect him from potential lawsuits.

Former International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on June 14 asked the court’s pre-trial chamber to open a probe into Mr. Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. The court has said the Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC would not affect its investigation.

Mr. Marcos on Wednesday said he is eyeing a national post in the 2022 elections.

The son of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos who recently lost his vice-presidential election protest at the Supreme Court said he had started organizing people on the ground who could help him win.

The former senator narrowly lost the 2016 vice-presidential race to Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo, whom the High Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal favored in Mr. Marcos’s election protest.

Mr. Marcos said he could no longer run with Senator Panfilo M. Lacson and Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III since both have officially declared their tandem for the 2022 elections. He added that his campaign would focus on pandemic recovery and food security.

Mr. Lacson on Wednesday became the first politician to announce his presidential ambition, with Mr. Sotto as his running mate.

Senator Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao is also believed to be seeking the presidency, as well as Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” M. Domagoso III, a former matinee idol. A faction of the ruling party led by the boxing champion earlier ousted Mr. Duterte as party chairman.