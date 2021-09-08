PRESIDENT RODRIGO R. Duterte has applauded law enforcement authorities for an anti-drug operation in Zambales in northern Philippines that yielded P3.4 billion worth of methamphetamine, while feeling sorry for the Chinese nationals killed in the drug bust.

“I give you my snappy salute and congratulations. If the (illegal drugs) were distributed, it could have destroyed our country,” Mr. Duterte said in a taped Cabinet meeting aired on Wednesday.

The President also said he’s “sorry” for the death of four armed Chinese nationals. “I just hope that the countries from where these guys come from should understand that we have laws to follow,” he said.

The President claimed that one of the four Chinese nationals was a member of a transnational drug cartel.

“This is a big syndicate that not only operates in the Philippines but also in Southeast Asia and maybe, in connection with the Sinaloa drug syndicate in Mexico,” he said.

Mr. Duterte assured other countries that he would not meddle if they arrest Filipinos involved in the illegal drug trade.

The tough-talking leader added that he would not defend Filipinos who want to be “slaves” of illegal substances. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza