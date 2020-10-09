Duterte appoints CA Justice Rosario to Supreme Court

President Rodrigo R. Duterte has appointed the newest member of the Supreme Court.

Court of Appeals Justice Ricardo Rosario will fill the lone vacancy at the Supreme Court, which was previously filled by former Justice Jose Reyes, Jr. who stepped down on Sept. 18.

The newly appointed magistrate graduated from the Ateneo de Manila University’s law school in 1993 and spent his years as a lawyer at the National Bureau of Investigation and Metro Waterworks Sewerage System.

Mr. Rosario was appointed as Quezon City assistant prosecutor, then served as a judge at the Metropolitan Trial Court of Manila and Makati City Regional Trial Court until he was promoted as Court of Appeals Associate Justice in 2005

The High Court is currently filled with Mr. Duterte’s appointees. The President has already appointed 12 magistrates to the 15-man tribunal, including Mr. Rosario who took his oath before Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta. — Kyle Artistophere T. Atienza