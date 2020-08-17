DTI pushes for looser virus curbs in capital

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) wants looser movement restrictions in the capital region to enable more people to go to work, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said.

“Let those who want to work and healthy enough to work go to work,” the trade chief said in a virtual briefing with entrepreneurs on Monday. “That’s also what President Duterte wants,” Mr. Lopez said.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte will announce either an extension or easing of the restrictions before the tightened curbs implemented in Metro Manila and nearby provinces for 15 days lapse on Tuesday.

The Philippines has the worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, with more than 161,000 cases as of Sunday. — Bloomberg









