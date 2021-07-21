THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Wednesday that it opened a testing laboratory in Cavite for ceramic tiles and steel to better assess the quality of goods sold in the local market.

The facility will expand the testing capacity available, currently performed mostly by third-party private-sector testing labs.

“With greater testing capabilities, we should be able to minimize substandard products in the market,” DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said at the launch event.

“This should likewise encourage investment in more competitive and smart manufacturing operations using modern technologies that will guarantee high quality products at all times.”

The DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards partnered with the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute and Ceramic Manufacturers Association, Inc. for the project, which also aims to support standards development for steel and ceramic tiles. It will also assist small businesses with product development.

The laboratory will contribute to the government’s infrastructure program by testing construction materials, Mr. Lopez said.

The bureau will put up more testing facilities for cement, hollow blocks, and flat glass, he added.

Some steel products like deformed and rerolled steel bars and ceramic tiles are included in the list of products that must be certified before being sold in the local market. — Jenina P. Ibañez