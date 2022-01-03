THE implementation of Alert Level 3 quarantine restriction will have a small effect on businesses, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said during a Laging Handa briefing on Monday the major difference between the current quarantine restriction versus Alert Level 2 is the allowed business operating capacity.

The government placed Metro Manila under the stricter Alert Level 3 from Jan. 3 to 15 amid the surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

Under Alert Level 3, business establishments are allowed to have 50% outdoor capacity, down from the previous 70%, and 30% indoor capacity from 50% previously, Mr. Lopez said.

Mr. Lopez said the capacity figures will increase as the National Capital Region (NCR) has vaccinated more than 70% of its population, pushing the allowed indoor capacity to 50% and an additional 10% if the business establishments have safety seals, which indicate compliance to minimum public health standards.

He added that those not permitted to operate during Alert Level 3 are only gaming establishments and indoor entertainment sites like karaoke bars.

“What is good with our current alert level system is that all businesses continue to operate except for those that were excluded. However, there were only a few sectors that were closed again,” Mr. Lopez said in mixed Filipino and English.

“Practically, all the other micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and service-oriented businesses including the gyms, cinemas, etc. are still allowed of course, [at] lower operating capacity,” he added.

Asked on the effects of stricter quarantine protocols to the economy, Mr. Lopez said the shift to Alert Level 3 will cause job losses for 100,000 to 200,000 employees and possible economic losses worth P200 million.

“The most important thing is that we push the country away from the potential surge in Omicron cases. Let’s observe what will happen for the next two weeks,” Mr. Lopez said.

Further, Mr. Lopez said there is a proposal, along with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), for a review of the protocols on the mobility of minors, especially for those who are vaccinated. Minors are only allowed to go outside for essential purposes under Alert Level 3.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lopez said he is hoping that the Senate will ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement in the first two to three weeks of January.

Also on Monday, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) told bus companies, operators of public utility vehicles (PUV), and transport terminals in NCR to implement stricter health protocols amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the DoTr said a memorandum issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Jan. 2 reminded land-based transportation stakeholders to monitor their drivers and conductors, and make sure that the 70% maximum passenger capacity in PUVs are observed.

According to Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, the maximum passenger capacity in NCR will remain to keep up with public transport demand.

“We cannot let our guard down. Following the government’s minimum health protocol is for our greater good. We must remain vigilant so we can reverse the uptick of cases in the country,” Mr. Tugade said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) also released a memorandum on Jan. 2 ordering PUV operators, drivers, and passengers to follow the maximum capacity in PUVs.

“The non-observance of health protocols onboard PUVs or a violation [of] the 70% maximum passenger capacity order are considered violations of franchise conditions. Penalties for violating PUV franchise conditions range from hefty fines to the impounding of the involved PUV,” LTFRB said.

Further, LTFRB said PUV drivers who will not implement the 70% maximum capacity may result in the suspension of their licenses or additional criminal complaints. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave