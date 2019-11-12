Drug suspects arrested in Quezon City

POLICE arrested eight drug suspects and seized P68,000 worth of crystal meth in separate raids in Quezon City in the past two days.

Police arrested three people in the village of Bagong Pag-asa and seized seven grams of crystal meth or shabu worth about P47,600 on Monday night.

Meanwhile, they seized three grams of shabu worth P24,400 from two drug dealers in the village of Gulod after midnight yesterday.

Police also arrested an elderly woman and two other people from Sto. Niño village yesterday and confiscated half a gram of shabu worth P4,000.

The suspects face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. — Emmanuel Tupas, Philippine Star