Drug agency seizes P3.4M of crystal meth

AGENTS of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a suspected drug pusher in Quezon City yesterday and seized P3.4 million worth of crystal meth, it said in a statement.

The woman was arrested after she sold drugs to an anti-narcotics officer posing as a buyer at the parking lot of a mall in the village of Pasong Putik shortly after noon, said Joel Plaza, the agency’s National Capital Region director.

Authorities confiscated about 500 grams of crystal meth or shabu in transparent plastic bags from the lady, he said. She is facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, police arrested four drug suspects and seized eight grams of shabu worth P54,400 in a raid in the village of Baesa on Tuesday afternoon, Colonel Ronnie Montejo, acting director of the Quezon City Police District, said in a separate statement.

The four were among the 22 persons arrested for drug-related offenses in Quezon City in the past two days, he said.

In Pasig City, police arrested two people in a buy-bust operation in Kapasigan Village and seized 0.2 gram of shabu worth P1,360. — Emmanuel Tupas, Philippine Star