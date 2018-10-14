Dr. Martens opens Davao City branch, targets millennials

1 of 3

THERE IS a DDS in Davao City, and they think Dr. Martens are the killer shoes.

The Davao Docs Squad (DDS), an informal group loyal to the shoe brand, cheered the recent opening of the Dr. Martens shop at the Ayala Abreeza Mall, the 6th in the country.

Brand Manager Nadine Payumo said Philippine distributor Primer Group of Companies decided to open a branch in Davao City because of brisk sales at its two outlets.

“We found out that among the outlets in the country, those that are in Davao are the ones who sell the most number of pairs,” Ms. Payumo told BusinessWorld during the recent shop opening.

She said Davao City buyers even used to contact them online so they could get their hands on the newest designs.

DDS member Robert Bodiongan said it used to be quite frustrating not being able to readily acquire a new pair.

“At least it is easier for us to buy pairs that we like without waiting for time to travel to other places,” said Mr. Bodiongan, who confesses to having bought six Dr. Martens pairs just this year.

Ms. Payumo said the 63-square meter shop is also meant to serve “as a place where they (loyalists) can meet” and attract new clientele, particularly the so-called millennials.

“We also want to expose the brand to this (new) segment of the market,” she said. — Carmelito Q. Francisco