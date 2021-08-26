GLOBE Telecom, Inc. on Thursday said road constructions continue to interrupt internet services despite appeals to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and its contractors to “exercise diligence.”

“Multiple times, we find people from construction companies assigned by the DPWH who will use a backhoe wantonly and dig up our fiber,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest L. Cu said in an e-mailed statement.

“This disrupts the services of thousands, even hundreds of thousands of people. As we aim to serve our customers better, we must take steps to avoid this as much as possible,” he added.

Globe Telecom reiterated its appeal to the department and its contractors to act “responsibly and recognize this recurring issue,” noting that fiber cuts can also affect the delivery of government services, including emergency response.

Other telecommunications companies experience the same problem, which has been raised to the DPWH several times, Globe noted.

“We’ve been lobbying the government for some support in terms of getting these construction companies to be a bit more diligent in looking at build plans, given the fact that the Internet is so important these days and any outage is found to attract a lot of attention from the public given their dependence on connectivity,” Mr. Cu said.

DPWH-Build, Build, Build Committee Chairperson Anna Mae Y. Lamentillo had yet to respond to a request for comment at deadline time. — Arjay L. Balinbin