THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) via the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has inked a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the construction of the Marilao East Service Road.

The department is working with NLEX Corp., the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Marilao municipal government for the project, which will span from Barcelona Academy, Inc. in Barangay Lias to the Mario Santiago Road in Marilao, Bulacan.

DOTr Secretary and TRB Chair Arthur P. Tugade signed the MoA along with DPWH Region 3 Director Roseller A. Tolentino, Bulacan Fourth District Representative Henry R. Villarica, NLEX President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista, Marilao Mayor Ricardo M. Silvestre, and Meycauyan Mayor Linabelle Ruth R. Villarica.

The Marilao East Service Road Project will take up a portion of the North Luzon Expressway’s (NLEX) right of way. The MoA lets the project use the area temporarily as it waits for DPWH Region 3 to acquire its own right of way lots for the permanent Marilao East Service Road.

The areas covered by the project will still be part of NLEX and access will remain limited.

“Subject to the terms and conditions, access to the NLEX may be reasonably regulated, restricted, or prohibited by the DOTr-TRB. At all times during the effectivity of this agreement, DPWH Region 3 and the government of Marilao in Bulacan shall exert its utmost efforts to abide by NLEX Corp.’s reasonable regulations regarding ingress to NLEX,” the MoA said. — KCGV