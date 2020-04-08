DoTr partners with Cleanfuel, Total for medical workers’ free ride

The Transportation department has partnered with Cleanfuel and Total Philippines Corp. to carry out the government’s fuel subsidy program for bus companies involved in the free bus service program for medical workers battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said Cleanfuel (Shaw Autogas, Inc.) will provide 40 liters of fuel for 20 bus units starting April 8 until April 30, 2020.

“These will be given at the Cleanfuel Kamias and Biñan branches,” the DoTr said.

“Total will provide free fuel to 30 participating bus units (P1,000/unit), or vehicles of medical frontliners (P300/unit), upon station opening,” it added.

It said Total started providing free fuel on April 3, and will continue until April 17, 2020.

“Ito ay malaking tulong para makasiguro tayong tuluy-tuloy ang ating serbisyo upang makatulong sa ating mga health workers. Malaking bagay ho ito sa mga modernong bayani nating nagsasakripisyo para sa ating mga kababayan. Sa Total Philippines at Cleanfuel, taos-puso po ang aming pasasalamat,” DoTr Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said.









(This is a big help to ensure the continuous service to our health workers, our modern heroes. I sincerely thank Total Philippines and Cleanfuel.)

DoTr has also partnered with Phoenix Petroleum Philippines to implement the fuel subsidy program. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















