DoT clearance required for hotels to reopen

THE Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) on Wednesday ordered hotels and other accommodation establishments (AEs) to obtain an authorization from the tourism department before resuming operations.

IATF-EID Resolution No. 43, Series of 2020, provides that AEs may operate only upon the issuance of a Certificate of Authority.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said this is intended to ensure the “safety and health” of guests.

“With this ‘No DoT Certification, No Operation policy,’ we shall further implement the DoT Health and Safety Guidelines for Accommodation Establishments Under the New Normal,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

Its guidelines follow protocols issued by the World Health Organization and the Department of Health.

This applies to establishments such as hotels, resorts, and tourist inns restarting their business as the government eases lockdown restrictions.

Luzon was locked down to contain the pandemic starting mid-March, suspending work, classes and public transportation.

The government started lifting restrictions in areas deemed lower-risk starting May 15 and later in Metro Manila and Cebu on June 1.

To obtain the certificate, AEs accredited by the Department need to submit a Letter of Intent to Operate to their respective DoT (Department of Tourism) regional offices. Meanwhile non-accredited establishments need to apply for accreditation.

Ms. Puyat said the application will be free of charge, and warned businesses that failure to comply will be subject to penalties. — Charmaine A. Tadalan









