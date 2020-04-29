DoST to offer food production livelihood training

THE DEPARTMENT of Science and Technology (DoST) said it will offer food production technology courses to help the government achieve food security and offer possible alternative livelihoods for persons affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a virtual news conference Wednesday, the DoST’s Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and National Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD) said the department will also participate in food distribution to affected communities.

PCCARD will tap its research resources to deliver the training courses, which will supplement the rest of the government’s efforts under the mandate of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The program is known as GALING, for Good Agri-Aqua Livelihood Initiatives towards National Goals.

GALING has three components: technology sharing, food distribution to affected communities and frontliners, and livelihood training in urban and community vegetable gardening, as well as backyard production of chicken and tilapia.

"While the country is fighting COVID-19, DoST-PCAARRD will continue to strengthen its initiatives to have sustainable science and technology based livelihood options even after the enhanced community quarantine ends," Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato T. dela Peña said. — Revin Mikhael Ochave


















