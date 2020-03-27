DoST makes 3D-printed face shields

THE Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has started producing 3D-printed face shield frames for health workers on the frontline battling a novel coronavirus that has sickened more than 700 and killed at least 45 people in the Philippines.

The agency has been printing the protective face gear round the clock since March 23, making 10 frames for every one-and-a-half hours, project head engineer Fred P. Liza said in a statement.

“It will protect the face whenever a patient coughs or sneezes,” he said.

DoST said it seeks to expand production and distribution of the frames, which it donates to the Philippine General Hospital.

Meanwhile, volunteers from the Engineering faculty of the University of Santo Tomas have also created face shield visors using six 3-D printers from DoST.

In a Facebook post, the university said the production of the protective visors was funded by its alumni association for the benefit of the health staff at UST Hospital, Red Cross and partner hospitals. — Adam J. Ang

















