The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has approved over P540 million in funds to support seven new research centers that will focus on development in the countryside.

In a statement released on Friday, the DOST said that it “approved seven new research and development (R&D) centers in the countryside through the Niche Centers in the Regions for R&D (NICER) Program.” NICER is a sub-program under the agency’s Science for Change Program (S4CP) which aims to increase investment in R&D to boost the country’s innovation in the science and technology sector.

The recipients will receive a total of P540,497,681.20.

The R&D center recipients and their respective funding allocations are the following:

The Center for Vector of Diseases established by the De La Salle University-Laguna , P26.5 million The Center for Advanced Batteries created by the Technological Institute of the Philippines in collaboration with the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UP D iliman ) , P142.9 million The Center for Sustainable Polymers led by the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology , P107.8 million The Smart Water Infrastructure and Management R&D Center created by the Isabela State University in collaboration with Cagayan State University and Quirino State University , P77.2 million The Coastal Engineering R&D ( CoastER ) Center led by Mariano Marcos State University with UP Diliman and Don Mariano Marcos State University , P79.9 million The Center for Lakes Sustainable Development will be established under the leadership of the Laguna State Polytechnic University in collaboration with UP Diliman , P53.2 million The Center for Environmental Technologies and Compliance will be established under the leadership of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in collaboration with UP Diliman and Adamson University , P53.3 million.

Science and technology Secretary Fortunato T. dela Peña said in a statement on Friday, “DOST-S4CP in funding R&D Centers, capacitates the regions to become innovation hubs… By supporting R&D, we serve the academe, the local industry, and, in turn, the country due to the entrepreneurial advancement provided to the local community.”

Science and technology Undersecretary for R&D Rowena Cristina L. Guevara also said in a statement that the S4CP “is a means to proportionately spread funding across all regions for capacity-building initiatives and securing partnerships across academia and industry members.”

There are 35 R&D centers in all 17 regions of the country under the NICER program, with total funding of P1.7 billion. — Gillian M. Cortez