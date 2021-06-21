An exclusive virtual performance and fan meet is happening this June on the singer’s TikTok account

Fans of James Reid are in for a treat – He has just been announced as the featured #MeetOnTikTok artist for June! Meet On TikTok featuring James Reid streams live on June 26, 7:00 PM via James’ TikTok account, @jamsred.

Meet On TikTok gives users exclusive access to a virtual fan meeting session with the featured artist. Users also get to enjoy a live performance of the artist’s new content, as well as free exclusive merchandise.

James Reid is Meet on TikTok’s Featured Celebrity for June

James Reid is a Filipino-Australian singer, actor, dancer, and record label executive. He is the founder of Careless Music, a Philippine record label that pushes the bounds of experimental Pop, R&B, and Hip Hop sounds. James released a new song, entitled “Crazy”, and he is expected to come out with even more new music on June 18th.

TikTok users and fans of the multi-talented artist can get the chance to be featured, #MeetJamesReidOnTikTok, and win exclusive signed merchandise from James by doing the following:

Follow James Reid and the MeetOnTikTok account

Submit your TikTok username and leave a note or question for James here: https://snssdk1180.onelink.me/BAuo/MeetOnTikTok

Lucky winners will be announced during the live stream. Don’t miss this awesome chance to #MeetJamesReidOnTikTok!