DoLE to release P5-million to fire-affected Star City employees

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) is allotting P5.5 million in emergency funds for around 500 workers of Star City who were displaced after a the fire razed the amusement park, it said in a statement.

DoLE said the assistance under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers will run for two months.

Initial reports submitted by Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay and findings of the department’ Quick Response Team of the department show that the 500 employees, who mostly perform administrative work, are in a “no work, no pay” situation.

“In order to help ease the anxiety of the affected workers, the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) of Pasay will conduct a profiling and assessment on the displaced workers for potential alternative employment,” the DoLE said, adding that their displacement may run for six months.

Star City caught fire early Wednesday morning, compelling the amusement park to close for one year, according to reports from Bureau of Fire Protection and the park’s management. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas