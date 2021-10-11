THE DEPARTMENT of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has generated more than half of its job generation goals under the National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS).

“As of August 2021, we have already generated 780,111 jobs and most of these are under the construction sector, as reported by DPWH,” said Assistant Secretary Dominique R. Tutay during a Monday finance hearing.

“The other jobs generated are more on public administration services and IT-related, like small enterprises upgrading programs,” he added.

The NERS program seeks to generate 1 million jobs from the private sector and 200,000 jobs from the government sector.

He noted that the 780,111 jobs were from both the public and private sectors. The public administration increase was for government intervention, while the information technology was for the new entrepreneurs under startup businesses.

The committee asked for a report of the breakdown of jobs generated, as well as its status, whether contractual or regular.

The NERS program started its operations in May, in an effort to precipitate the recovery of the labor market by creating a policy environment that encourages generation of and improved access to employment, livelihood, and training opportunities; improvement of employability, wellness, and productivity of workers; and provision of support to existing and emerging businesses.

The strategy will be implemented until 2022 in response to the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan