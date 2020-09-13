DoLE offers free online courses to seafarers for Sept 14, 2020

THE DEPARTMENT of Labor and Employment (DoLE) will launch free online courses to Fillipino seafarers to boost their knowledge and skills on safety, among other subjects.

“This is our way of keeping our seafarers active and productive whether they are at their respective homes spending quality time with their families, in quarantine facilities, or even when onboard ships. They will be able to receive their Certificate of Completion upon successful fulfilment of the online courses,” Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod of the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), A DoLE-attached agency, said in a statement on Sunday.

Information on the online learning program may be accessed through NMP’s site, www.nmp.gov.ph, or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter. — Gillian M. Cortez









