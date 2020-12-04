DoLE finds safety violations in Skyway accident

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has ruled that contractors working on the Skyway Extension project violated occupational safety and health (OSH) rules that led to the death of a motorist.

In an order dated Dec. 2, DoLE-National Capital Region Director Sarah Buena S. Mirasol ordered EEI Corp. and subcontractors Mayon Machinery Rentrade and Bauer Foundations Philippines, Inc. to jointly pay an administrative fine of P170,000 a day “until the violations are fully rectified.”

The DoLE said the violations include the absence of safety signage and safety officers during the construction of the elevated road.

On Nov. 14, the builders dropped a steel girder during construction, leading to the motorist’s death.

Mayon Machinery was also ordered to pay an administrative fine of P80,000 for every day of non-compliance. The company was also ordered to submit copies of its OSH program and guidelines on crane operations.

Bauer Foundations was ordered to pay P130,000 for every day of non-compliance and submit proof of safety equipment and signage available to workers.

In a Philippine Stock Exchange disclosure Thursday, EEI confirmed the DoLE order. — Gillian M. Cortez