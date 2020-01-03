DoJ to decide major cases at start of year

THE Justice department is expected to resolve “big cases” at the start of the year, a government prosecutor said on Friday.

“There will be quite a number of cases coming out, big cases in the early part of 2020,” Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony D. Fadullon said. He did not say which these cases are.

Among the cases under preliminary investigation are the sedition raps against Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, drug complaints against rogue cops and the kidnapping case against former Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV.

“As soon as January kicks in, I will start collecting and asking what is happening to all these cases,” he Mr. Fadullon said.

The deputy state prosecutor recommends the approval of his peers’ case decisions to the prosecutor general. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas