GOVERNMENT agents have not found any signs of foul play in the deaths of several high-profile inmates at the national jail, according to the Justice department.

“The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has not found any evidence so far that any foul play was involved,” Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said in a Viber group message on Wednesday.

Among those who died was former Calauan, Laguna Mayor and convicted rapist and murderer Antonio L. Sanchez, who was found unconscious in his cell on March 27. He was declared dead on arrival at the jail hospital in Muntinlupa City due to natural causes.

Mr. Sanchez, 71, reportedly had asthma, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, prostate problems and gastroenteritis.

Another prisoner who died at the jail last year was convicted Chinese drug financier Calvin de Jesus Tan after being attacked in one of two riots.

Mr. Guevarra said his death was “more or less expected,” adding that there had been no riots since then. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago