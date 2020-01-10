DoJ directs NBI to investigate ex-Batangas lawmaker’s death

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) issued an order directing the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the death of three people who were found charred inside a burning car in Quezon Province. One of the bodies is believed to be that of former Batangas 2nd District Representative Edgar Mendoza.

On Friday, the DoJ released Department Order No. 012 dated Jan. 9 which directs the NBI to probe the “apparent murder” of Mr. Mendoza. The other bodies are suspected to be those of his driver and his aide.

The NBI is charged with filing the appropriate charges against persons found responsible for their deaths, “if evidence warrants.” NBI Director Dante A. Gierran is also ordered to submit reports regarding the probe’s progress to the DoJ within 30 days.

That the NBI had been given the authority to investigate the deaths was confirmed by Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra on Thursday.

The car was found in Tiaong, Quezon on Thursday and local police said that the three had been killed before the car was set on fire. The car was identified as being owned by Mr. Mendoza. The identities of the three corpses will be confirmed via DNA. — Gillian M. Cortez

















