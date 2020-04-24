Doing Good: stepping up during a lockdown

AS the quarantine continues, people and organizations likewise continue their efforts to help those affected by the lockdown and those manning the frontlines of the pandemic. Here’s another list of people doing good.

CRIMSON HOTEL FILINVEST

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City in Alabang continues to sent food to frontliners and community shelters. They are asking for donations to help them continue their food drives until the quarantine is lifted. A P500 donation can either make 10 meals or a whole Firehouse Pizza which will be delivered to the SOS Children’s Villages Philippines, frontliners at Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), Asian Hospital, and others.

Those who want to help the cause can do so via gogetfunding.com/crimsonfooddrive. For inquiries, contact Jona David at alabang.gmsec@crimsonhotel.com.

LBC FOUNDATION

The LBC Foundation, together with the women of Taguig Livelihood Shoppe, has made and distributed an estimated P50 million worth of face masks to vulnerable communities. The efforts also allowed the women of the Shoppe to continue earning money for their families.

“LBC is starting this mask program with hopes of being one with all Filipinos — to flatten the curve. This initiative is also set to assist in educating the public more, on the vital function of masks to protect not just themselves, but also others around them. We believe that masks can and will save lives,” LBC Foundation Executive Director Nena Wuthrich said in a statement.

HAYDEN TEE

Singer and theater performer Hayden Tee will be doing an online talk show with PalabasTayo this Friday to raise funds for the unemployed members of the performing arts community. Mr. Tee is known for playing Javert in various productions of Le Miserables including Broadway and Australia.

“Everyone involved in the performing arts all over the world was robbed of their source of income because of the canceled shows. We are all in this together so when PalabasTayo reached out to me, I easily said ‘sure.’ I am just happy to do what I can, to help out,” he said in a statement.

The show is scheduled on April 24, 7 p.m., on PalabasTayo’s YouTube and Facebook page. Those who want to donate can do so via bit.ly/DonateOpenHouse

CONRAD MANILA

Conrad Manila has donated food packs to the frontliners of the Philippine General Hospital and will continue to do so weekly with its sister hotel, Hilton Manila, through their Bayanihan program.

"During these challenging times, our role in the hospitality industry is not only to provide inspiring service to our guests. Most importantly, we are equally committed to making them feel safe and taken cared of while they concentrate on looking after their addressing their concerns over family, business, and other priorities in their lives. This is truly what hospitality means to us at Conrad Manila," Emile Otte, Conrad Manila's director of operations said in a release. — ZBC


















