DoH says COVID-19 cases now at 6,710

THE Department of Health reported 111 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,710.

Nine more patients died, raising the death toll to 446, it said in a bulletin. Thirty-nine more patients have gotten well, bringing the total recoveries to 693, it added.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire told a news briefing 1,062 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 422 were doctors, 386 nurses, 30 medical technologists, 21, radiologic technologists, 51 nursing assistants and 152 belonging to other services such as administrative workforce and village health workers, she said.

Twenty-six of them, 19 of whom were doctors, died, Ms. Vergeire said.

She said three new quarantine facilities have started admitting COVID-19 patients. The Philippine International Convention Center has 294 beds, The ASEAN Convention Center has 150 beds and the World Trade Center has 502 beds.

She also said the New Clark City National Government Administration Center in Pampanga province, which has 688 beds had not started accepting patients pending safety inspections.

Ms. Vergeire also discussed results of contact tracing that showed the coronavirus disease 2019 spread among those who went to public places such as malls and cockfighting events.

“That’s why it’s important for us to listen to our local government units about the rules while there is an enhanced community quarantine,” she said in Filipino. “Your cooperation is a big factor in ensuring that you and your families are safe.”

The coronavirus disease 2019 has sickened 2.6 million and killed more than 178,000 people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization.

More than 700,000 patients have recovered from the virus, it added. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas


















