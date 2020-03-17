DoH says 45 more got infected; one more patient has recovered

THE Department of Health on Tuesday reported 45 new infections from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 187.

The agency also said another patient, a 31-year-old Filipino male from Negros Oriental had recovered, raising the number who those who have gotten well to four.

Patient No. 25 was one of the passengers of the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship M/V Diamond Princess docked in Yokohama.

Meanwhile, Senators Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay and Sherwin T. Gatchalian tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said in a mobile-phone message.

In a statement Mr. Gatchalian said he would end his quarantine, while Ms. Binay said she would continue her 14-day self-quarantine.

Both attended a Senate hearing on March 5 with a resource speaker who later tested positive for the virus.









The Senate restricted access to its building while it was being disinfected.

Senator Juan Miguel F. Zubiri on Monday said he had tested positive even though he did not show any symptoms.

Meanwhile, another worker of the House of Representatives Printing Service had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a hospital, Secretary-General Jose Luis G. Montales said.

The employee was diagnosed with dengue but doctors later tested him for COVID-19, he said. A worker from the same office died on March 15 after being infected.

Also yesterday, BDO Unibank, Inc. said it had received reports that an employee from one of its offices in San Juan City tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had been on self-quarantine since March 10.

Some employees have been quarantined, the lender said, adding that it was coordinating with DOH in contacting other people who may have had contact with the patient. BDO also said it was disinfecting its common areas.

“BDO will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that the well-being of employees, customers and suppliers is protected,” it said in a statement. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas, Charmaine A. Tadalan, Genshen L. Espedido and Luz Wendy T. Noble

















