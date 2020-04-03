DoE tells LGUs to stop delaying oil deliveries

THE Department of Energy (DoE) has appealed to local government chiefs to refrain from blocking the movement of petroleum products at their checkpoints, which were mounted to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“We have been receiving reports that petroleum products are being held and delayed at LGU (local government unit) checkpoints,” DoE Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi said in a video message on Friday.

One of the guidelines of the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, which outlines the protocols to be observed in areas under enhanced community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, allows the transportation of energy and power products.

This includes fuels such as liquified petroleum gas (LPG), diesel and kerosene, crude oil, natural gas from Malampaya, biofuels, biomass, and coal.

Mr. Cusi told LGU officials to avoid delaying the delivery of petroleum products to ensure that communities have a sufficient supply.

Earlier, the DoE tasked all power stakeholders to continue their operations to ensure a steady supply of energy and continuous service. — Adam J. Ang


















