THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it has ordered the National Power Corp. (Napocor) to address the power supply concerns in Mindoro.

Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi said in a virtual briefing Friday that he has tasked Napocor with addressing the power deficit on the island, adding that better power service is expected by the end of September.

Mr. Cusi said he met with officials of Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (ORMECO) and will also talk with Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (OMECO) and Lubang Electric Cooperative (LUBECO) to resolve issues in their respective jurisdictions.

Specifically, the DoE directed Napocor to fill the 25-megawatt (MW) power deficit of ORMECO, while also looking at linking the power systems of ORMECO and OMECO.

“Napocor was tasked to provide the shortfall in supply by Sept. 2020 and for ORMECO to rush the procurement of supply… in accordance with competitive selection process policy within six months. National Transmission Corp. (TRANSCO) was also assigned to be the system operator which will enhance the transparency in the delivery of electricity services to the island,” the DoE said.

Mr. Cusi added that power supply will be sufficient for the 2022 elections.

“We can refer to the PEP (Philippine Energy Plan) and included in that is the demand and supply outlook, where we are not only looking at election time. What we stated there is there is enough power during the May 2022 elections,” Mr. Cusi said.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella said last week that no yellow alerts and no power interruptions are expected during the 2022 elections.

The DoE said planned preventive maintenance on the Malampaya gas field between Oct. 2 and 22 will also not result in supply deficits.

Mr. Fuentebella said the DoE is looking at the 668 (MW) GNPower Dinginin, projected to be online in the third quarter of the year, for additional power, adding that there are two liquefied natural gas facilities expected to begin operations by next year.

“As far as the months of September, October – even up to February next year–we have sufficient power, we have more than enough reserves,” Mr. Fuentebella said. – Revin Mikhael D. Ochave