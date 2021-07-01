THE DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) is partnering with motorcycle ride hailing operator Angkas to monitor pump prices in fuel stations with the help of a dedicated mobile app.

The program, which will run between July 12 and Nov. 15, will cover Metro Manila. During this period, authorized Angkas riders can scan DoE-generated QR codes to report on fuel prices in gas stations, and evaluate the facilities and services of these outlets.

“This initiative is another testament to the DoE’s commitment in ensuring the responsiveness of our liquid fuels retail market under a regime of fair prices and quality public service,” Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi said in a statement on Thursday.

At stake for fuel retailers is a seal of excellence from the DoE for complying with the government’s downstream oil industry rules and regulations, providing quality service, and maintain cleanliness.

The department said it is currently doing a pilot run of its monitoring initiative in Makati and Taguig to identify areas of improvement.

The DoE said it will enter into a memorandum of agreement with Angkas before unveiling the program soon.

It added the initiative received support from the industry, including Petron Corp., Phoenix Petroleum Philippines., Inc., and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. — Angelica Y. Yang