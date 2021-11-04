THE Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the offseason as the favorite to win the 2022 World Series.

On Wednesday, Caesars Sportsbook installed the Dodgers as 11-2 favorites, with the 2021 World Series runners-up Houston Astros second at 7-1. They were followed by the world champion Atlanta Braves (9-1), New York Yankees (10-1), and Chicago White Sox (12-1).

BetMGM concurred on the favorites listing the Dodgers at 5-1, followed by the Astros (8-1), Braves (10-1), White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays (12-1).

The Dodgers won 106 regular-season games in 2021, then dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League (NL) wild card game and the San Francisco Giants in the NL Division Series. They lost to the Braves in six games in the NL Championship Series.

Los Angeles faces decisions when it comes to who will return in 2022. Veteran pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Max Scherzer all are free agents, as are infielder Corey Seager and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor.

Caesars listed the Boston Red Sox and Rays at 14-1, followed by the Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres at 16-1. The Toronto Blue Jays are being offered at 18-1, with the New York Mets at 20-1.

The rest of the field: Cardinals (25-1); Philadelphia Phillies (30-1); Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds (40-1); Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians (50-1); Washington Nationals (60-1); Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins (80-1); Pittsburgh Pirates (125-1), Texas Rangers (150-1); and Arizona Diamondbacks, and Baltimore Orioles (200-1). — Reuters